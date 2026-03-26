Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Favours Probe Into Garo Hills Unrest, Decision on Inquiry Pending

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday indicated that the recent unrest in Garo Hills requires a formal investigation to establish what triggered the violence and who was responsible — even as the state government has not yet decided what form that inquiry will take.

The statement comes amid growing calls for accountability, with the Opposition pushing for a detailed probe into the disturbances, which reportedly caused damage to both public and private property. Allegations of random arrests by police in the aftermath of the violence have added to the pressure on the government.

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