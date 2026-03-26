Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Favours Probe Into Garo Hills Unrest, Decision on Inquiry Pending

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday indicated that the recent unrest in Garo Hills requires a formal investigation to establish what triggered the violence and who was responsible — even as the state government has not yet decided what form that inquiry will take.
The statement comes amid growing calls for accountability, with the Opposition pushing for a detailed probe into the disturbances, which reportedly caused damage to both public and private property. Allegations of random arrests by police in the aftermath of the violence have added to the pressure on the government.
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Sangma acknowledged the need for a thorough look into the incidents, saying the circumstances that led to the unrest and the individuals involved — particularly in areas where property was damaged — needed to be examined in detail.
"Those aspects do need to be looked into in detail, but how and what kind of inquiry — the state government is yet to examine," he said, adding that a decision would be taken in the days ahead once the immediate situation had been managed.
The Chief Minister confirmed that Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma had reached out to him both in person and in writing, urging that an inquiry be conducted into the sequence of events surrounding the unrest.
Conrad Sangma said the concerns raised by the Opposition were noted and that the government would take a call on the matter shortly.