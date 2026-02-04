National Games 2027: Meghalaya ahead of Assam in preparations

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Even as Meghalaya accelerates preparations to host the 39th National Games in early 2027, all participating states-barring neighbouring Assam-have finalized the sports disciplines they intend to host, with Assam expected to take a call only after the conclusion of its elections, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said. The delay, he indicated, has not slowed the broader planning process, with Meghalaya and the other North Eastern states moving close to finalization under the multi-state hosting model.

The Minister said infrastructure development across Meghalaya is progressing at a satisfactory pace, reflecting the state government's readiness to stage the prestigious national sporting event. The Games are proposed to be conducted across more than 39 disciplines, with discussions also underway to include indigenous games, a move aimed at giving traditional sports a national platform and highlighting the region's cultural identity.

Explaining the status of inter-state coordination, Shylla said, "Last time we had meeting, all other states have choosen except Assam, it seems because of the elections that's why they are unable to choose but we are hopeful that after the elections which game they will host but as of now we are almost on a finalization stage as most of the state have choosen what decipline they will choose."

