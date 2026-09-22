Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Rehabilitation Centre in Tura

Guwahati: Today, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the SEWA Inland–DREAM Rehabilitation Centre at Ballongre-Gambagre in Tura, West Garo Hills, and launched standard operating procedures (SOPs) for rehabilitation centres across the state.

The centre has been established under the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), a state government initiative aimed at tackling substance abuse through prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and community participation. The Meghalaya government approved DREAM as a mission-mode initiative in 2023 with the objective of working towards a drug-free state.

Sangma said the mission brings together the police, health, social welfare, district administration and youth departments, along with local communities, to address substance abuse through a coordinated approach.

“This new rehabilitation centre is an important step in strengthening support, care and recovery for those affected by substance abuse,” Sangma said in a social media post on Tuesday.

He added that the government would continue working towards building “a healthier, safer and more supportive Meghalaya”, while placing citizens and community contributors at the centre of its programmes.

The launch of the SOPs follows the constitution of a committee by the state government in January 2026 to standardise the functioning of rehabilitation centres across Meghalaya.

During his visit to Tura, Sangma also handed over sanctions under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to youth groups, educational institutions, entrepreneurs and women’s organisations. He also met members of the public from different parts of the Garo Hills region.