Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma urges Youth to Embrace Responsibility

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday called upon the state's youth to embrace responsibility and become problem solvers, saying that in a rapidly changing world, the ability to get things done would remain more valuable than any qualification or technical skill.

Addressing students at Shillong College during the release of the first instalment of the Umbrella Post Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Tribe students, Sangma said young people must cultivate a mindset of ownership and accountability.

Speaking to Meghalaya's large youth population, he stressed that while education, degrees and skills were important, the defining quality of future leaders would be their willingness to take responsibility.

He noted that he was surrounded by intelligent people who could provide excellent analysis and identify problems, but the person who stood out was the one who said, "Don't worry, I'll take care of it. I'll get it done." Such individuals, he said, made the difference.

Sangma observed that technological advancements were transforming the world at an unprecedented pace, making many traditional skills and professions vulnerable to change. Referring to the rise of digital platforms, he said access to knowledge had become easier than ever before.

Comparing earlier times, he said aspiring musicians once had to wait for specialised magazines to learn about music. In contrast, today platforms such as YouTube provide instant access to information and learning resources.

In such an environment, Sangma said technical skills alone would not guarantee success, as technology could quickly render certain jobs or competencies obsolete. However, qualities such as responsibility, initiative and the ability to deliver results would always remain relevant.

The Chief Minister also urged students to adopt a positive outlook and contribute constructively to society. He said young people should not become part of the problem but part of the solution, in their homes, communities, colleges, state and country.

Encouraging them to focus on opportunities rather than setbacks, Sangma said excessive attention to negative aspects could prevent individuals from recognising the broader possibilities around them.

He described the future as a vast canvas filled with opportunities and urged students to remain optimistic, resilient and committed to creating positive change in society. (IANS)

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