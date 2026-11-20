Guwahati: The Directorate of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Meghalaya, will hold a consultative meeting with teachers from deficit grant-in-aid schools on 30th November at 3 pm in Shillong to discuss their concerns and demands and work towards an amicable resolution.

The Directorate of School Education and Literacy has scheduled the consultation to provide teachers from deficit grant-in-aid schools an opportunity to raise their concerns and demands directly with the Directorate.

According to the official communication, the meeting will focus on discussing the issues raised by teachers and finding an amicable resolution.

Director Richa Katkuri, IAS, will convene the meeting. The consultation is intended to bring representatives of deficit schools together for discussions with the state education authorities.

The Directorate has directed the concerned education officers to ensure that teachers from different deficit schools are represented at the meeting.

The DSEL consultation will take place on 30th November , beginning at 3 pm, at MITTA Conference Hall, DERT Annex, Malki, Shillong.

The Directorate has scheduled the meeting after the ongoing examinations, which continue until 27th November. This timing is intended to avoid disrupting the examination process while allowing teachers to participate in the consultation.

The Directorate has instructed District and Sub-Divisional School Education Officers to nominate five teachers from different deficit schools in each district.

The officers have also been asked to submit the names of the nominated teachers by 27th November , the same date on which the ongoing examinations are scheduled to conclude.

The consultation will centre on the concerns and demands raised by teachers from deficit grant-in-aid schools.

The official communication does not provide a detailed list of the issues that will be discussed. It also does not contain any verbatim statement from Director Richa Katkuri or another Directorate representative outlining specific proposals or commitments.

However, the stated objective is to facilitate discussions between the teachers and the Directorate and work towards an amicable resolution.

With nominations due by 27th November , the next immediate step for the concerned district and sub-divisional education officers is to identify and submit the names of participating teachers. The 30th November consultation will provide the scheduled platform for these representatives to present their concerns before the Directorate.