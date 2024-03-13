Meghalaya: Former GNLA Camps Transformed into Tourist Destinations in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA: Former militant camps of the once disbanded Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) were largely converted into thriving tourist destinations in the quiet areas of South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Under the management of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, these places now stand as beacons of peace and prosperity , which attract visitors from near and far.

Cabinet Minister R. A Sangma hailed the new found peace in Garo Hills likening it to paradise and saying it is safe growing due to the strong governance of the MDA regime.

Sangma highlighted the rise in tourism, attracting tourists from across the country, India and even international borders. A particular area that was earlier a stronghold of the GNLA rebels has undergone a remarkable transformation and has emerged as a place where tourists are jealous.

This visionary strategy has not only revitalized the region’s tourism sector, but also heralds emerging economic opportunities for local communities, offering job prospects in a range of tourism-related industries.

The minister also successfully emphasized that there has been a sharp decline in requests for financial assistance and thus rightly indicated a positive change in themselves driven by the economic headwinds generated by tourism activities in the state of Meghalaya.

Thus this effect has brought a new life that delves into once conflict-laden communities in the state of Meghalaya, bringing hope and prosperity to the north eastern region of India.

As the Garo Hills in the state of Meghalaya embraces a better future, a success story of the past thus making it a better region.

The revitalization of GNLA camps into thriving tourist attractions is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of local communities prevailing in the state. With peace prevailing as its cornerstone, this region is surely poised to unwind its full potential by committing tourists and locals to adventure tours.