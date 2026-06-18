Meghalaya Government arranges Talks on Coal Mining Issue with Miners’ Association

Guwahati: The long-standing coal mining issue in Meghalaya is set to be discussed with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma later this month, as leaders of the Jaiñtia Coal Dealer and Miner Association (JCDMA) are scheduled to meet him on 22nd June.

The meeting was confirmed after Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla and Sutnga-Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla met the Chief Minister to brief him on the concerns and demands raised by the association.

As per Kyrmen Shylla, the meeting will feature a detailed presentation by JCDMA representatives and is expected to be attended by senior government officials and, subject to availability, the Deputy Chief Minister. The association hopes the presentation will persuade the state government to take up the matter more actively with the Centre.

Shylla welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision to allocate time for the discussions, stating that it shows the seriousness with which the government is addressing the issue.

He also appealed to the public to view the matter as one concerning livelihoods and public welfare rather than through the lens of political or personal interests.