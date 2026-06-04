Meghalaya faces challenge of thousands of abandoned coal mines: CM Conrad K. Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said abandoned coal mines remain a major challenge in the state, with nearly 25,000 such sites spread across Meghalaya, including over 21,000 in a single district.

Sangma said many of the mines have existed for centuries and are located in difficult terrain, making physical inspection of all sites nearly impossible. He described the issue as a legacy problem and said the government was working to balance livelihood concerns, safety and environmental protection.

The Chief Minister noted that coal mining continues to be an important source of livelihood for many communities, while environmental and safety concerns require stronger regulation. He said the government was working with the Centre to develop practical solutions, though progress would be gradual.

Sangma also said the Government of India had approved four scientific coal mining projects of around 100 hectares each, with three already operational. Coal extracted from these scientifically managed mines has begun entering export markets.

He added that smaller miners remain a concern due to limited operational areas and pending clearances. The state government is seeking approval from the Centre to extend regulated permissions to smaller mining units.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would continue pursuing a phased approach aimed at balancing economic needs, miner safety and environmental sustainability.

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