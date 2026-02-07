Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Explosion Toll Rises to 25

Guwahati: The death toll in the explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district rose to 25 on Friday, as rescue operations continued amid fears that more workers may still be trapped inside.
Police said seven additional deaths were recorded during the day. Four bodies were recovered from the mine site, while two bodies that had been taken away by family members on Thursday were later brought to a hospital for official documentation.
An injured worker also succumbed to his injuries, taking the toll to 25.
The blast occurred at Mynsynhgat village, a remote area in the district, where an explosion triggered by the use of dynamite engulfed the illegal mine in flames. At least 18 bodies were recovered on Thursday morning.
In an official statement, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said that 17 of the bodies have been identified so far.
In connection with the incident, police arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly operating the illegal mine and carrying out the dynamite explosion.
The accused were identified as Forme Chyrmang and Shamehi War, both residents of East Jaintia Hills district.
A local court remanded them to three days of police custody, the SP said.
Search and rescue operations, involving teams of the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies, were continuing in the presence of anxious family members awaiting information about missing relatives.
At least five injured workers were shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in neighbouring Assam for treatment.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the mine caught fire following a dynamite explosion and assured strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.
Police said the victims included workers from Meghalaya, Assam and Nepal, though the identities of all the deceased are yet to be ascertained.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Meghalaya High Court directed the authorities to arrest all those responsible for the mishap and asked the district administration and police to submit a report on the action taken.
Meghalaya has witnessed several fatal coal mine accidents in the past, including the deaths of 15 miners in 2012 and 13 in 2018. Rat-hole coal mining was banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, a ban that was lifted by the Supreme Court in 2019.
The state government began granting permissions for scientific coal mining last year under an approved action plan.