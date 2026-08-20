Meghalaya: KSU Black-Flag Bike Rally Turns Violent in Shillong

Guwahati: On Wednesday, a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) black-flag bike rally in Shillong turned violent, with incidents of stone-pelting, assault and vandalism reported from several parts of the city.

The unrest triggered panic among motorists and pedestrians, with masked people reportedly targeting passing vehicles. Several people were allegedly assaulted and injured, while a number of vehicles were damaged. A government vehicle was reportedly set ablaze, while stones were allegedly hurled at other vehicles, including a passenger bus.

Vehicles bearing Assam registration numbers were among those reportedly targeted, raising concerns over the safety of motorists, passengers and transport workers travelling between Assam and Meghalaya.

The violence drew condemnation from the Seven Star Tourist Cab Operators’ Union and other motor vehicle workers’ unions, which expressed concern over attacks on drivers and passengers.

The KSU had organised the rally to protest what it described as the Meghalaya government’s failure to act on its five-point charter of demands. The demands include implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), a law governing migrant workers, reforms in government recruitment and action on recruitment-related concerns at NEIGRIHMS.