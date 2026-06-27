Brahmaputra Erosion Threatens Biswanath–Panpur Embankment, Triggers Panic Among Residents

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Severe erosion by the Brahmaputra river has posed a threat to the embankment between Biswanath Ghat and Panpur in Biswanath district, triggering panic among riverside residents and raising fears over the safety of one of the key flood protection structures. The embankment serves as a vital protective barrier for the southern parts of Biswanath district. Locals fear that if the erosion continues at the current pace, the embankment could suffer extensive damage, leaving vast areas vulnerable to flooding.

According to information, the ongoing erosion has reduced the distance between the river and the embankment to just 15–20 metres at the Shingimari–Kalakati stretch, increasing the risk of a breach. “Yesterday, at around 7 pm, the erosion took a serious turn. We immediately informed MLAs Pallab Lochan Das and Padma Hazarika, who responded promptly. Work continued throughout the night, with nearly 100 labourers engaged in placing geo-bags to prevent further erosion,” said a resident. The rapid advance of the river has left residents living along its banks anxious and sleepless, with many fearing that further erosion could put their homes and livelihoods at risk.

They were critical of the authorities for their alleged failure to undertake preventive measures at the proper time. “We repeatedly urged the authorities to strengthen the embankment during the dry season, but no attention was paid to our concerns. They always arrive only when the situation becomes critical,” they alleged.

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