Mandaviya: National Games 2027 in Meghalaya must spotlight Northeast’s culture and identity

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SHILLONG: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review of Meghalaya's preparedness for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027, stressing that the sporting spectacle must transcend competition and emerge as a platform to project the cultural richness, diversity and distinct identity of the Northeast to the rest of the country and the world.

The high-level review meeting brought together Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha, Meghalaya Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, sports officials from the eight Northeastern states, and senior officials of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The meeting focused on evaluating the State's readiness, infrastructure development, venue preparedness and the broader roadmap for the successful conduct of the National Games.

Presenting its preparations, Meghalaya outlined its plans for venue development, logistical arrangements and sports infrastructure expansion while expressing confidence in its ability to host a world-class sporting event. State officials highlighted that sustained investments in sports infrastructure and meticulous planning had created a strong foundation for organising the country's premier multi-sport event.

Chairing the review, Mandaviya said that the National Games should align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of using sports as a vehicle for national integration and regional development. He underscored the need for world-class facilities, efficient organisation and widespread public participation to ensure that the Games leave a lasting legacy for Indian sports and the Northeast.

"Sustainability and diversity are our message for the 39th National Games in Meghalaya in 2027," Dr Mandaviya said.

The Union Minister noted the growing enthusiasm among states to host major sporting events and emphasised that the National Games should also serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing sporting talent across the country.

"The National Games should also be used as an opportunity to spread awareness about doping. Athletes must be made aware of the impact of doping," he added.

Mandaviya also advocated engaging volunteers from MY Bharat during the Games to strengthen community participation and operational support while reviewing the progress of sports infrastructure development across the Ashtalakshmi states of the Northeast.

During the meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the status of sports infrastructure projects, venue readiness and overall preparations for the 39th National Games, including project timelines and critical areas requiring focused intervention. The review assumed significance as Meghalaya intensified preparations to host one of the country's biggest sporting events, an opportunity expected to accelerate sports infrastructure growth, tourism promotion and national visibility for the Northeast region.

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