Meghalaya Puts Six-Month suspension on Funded Foreign Trips for Ministers and Officials

Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has placed a six-month suspension on all state-funded foreign visits by ministers, MLAs, and government officials as part of a wider drive to rationalise expenditure and promote fiscal prudence.

Government said the decision has been taken in the larger public interest, at a time when governments across India are tightening budgets amid global economic uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, and pressure on foreign exchange resources.

Under the new directive, eight proposed foreign study tours and exposure programmes involving around 63 to 68 participants from various departments have been deferred. These included planned visits focused on governance, livestock development, climate-resilient water management, healthcare systems, project implementation, environmental management, and electoral administration.

The proposed destinations included the United Kingdom, Denmark, the United States, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Argentina.

The state government clarified that the move should not be interpreted as a step back from international cooperation or knowledge sharing. Instead, it is described as a temporary pause on publicly funded overseas travel, with continued emphasis on governance priorities within the state.

Government added that many of the intended learning outcomes and collaborations will now be pursued through virtual exchanges, technical partnerships, and future engagements once the restriction period is lifted.

The notification also specifies that the ban does not apply to foreign visits fully funded by the Government of India or those sponsored entirely by multilateral development banks, provided all necessary approvals from the Ministry of External Affairs are in place.