Meghalaya: Lahkmen Rymbui seeks patience as highway work hits Dawki tourism

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui acknowledged that the ongoing construction of the Shillong-Tamabil highway has affected tourist inflow and livelihoods in the Dawki-Mawlynnong belt, but said the disruption was necessary to build infrastructure needed for long-term tourism growth.

Rymbui said the Centre-funded project would improve connectivity and strengthen access to key tourist destinations. He thanked the Government of India for financing the project and urged people to remain patient as work progresses.

The minister said tourism-dependent areas such as Dawki and Mawlynnong had been adversely affected by construction activity and recurring landslides caused by unstable terrain. He noted that precautionary measures were essential as human lives had been lost during the course of the project.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Flags Safety Concerns on Shillong-Dawki Road