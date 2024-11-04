Meghalaya: Slow Loris Rescued in West Garo Hills

Shillong: An endangered species of primate called the Slow Loris was rescued from the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya by two locals. The animal was later handed over to the forest department for proper care relocation.

Two local boys of the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya namely Praising Sumer and Edmond Pyrtuh from the Nongthymme Sehlama village rescued an endangered Slow Loris. They were travelling from the Khanduli to the Namdong locality when they spotted the slow-moving animal near a location called Riat Moobsain and took timely action to ensure its safety.

The youths Praising Sumer and Edmond Pyrtuh took the primate to their home to give it something to eat. They later alerted the Meghalaya Forest Department regarding the development. Forest department officials arrived at their residence on the next day and took away the primate for proper care. The youths were thanked by the forest department officials who later called on all the locals to follow the footsteps of the youths and ensure the well-being of all types of wildlife. The youths also thanked the officials for arriving at their home to ensure the well-being of the Slow Loris.