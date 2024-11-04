Meghalaya: Seven Bangladeshi Infiltrators Nabbed in South West Garo Hills

AMPATI: In a major crackdown, seven Bangladeshi nationals, who illegally infiltrated into Indian territory, were nabbed by the proactive residents of Boldamgre village in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills at around 6 am on Monday.
These illegal immigrants were handed over to the Kalaichar Patrol Post police. Several items, including a Bangladeshi passport, Bangladeshi currency notes, mobile phones, and Bangladeshi SIM cards, were seized from their possession.
Joint operations between the District Police of South West Garo Hills and the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh international border led to the arrest of these Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India through illegal means.
During these ongoing operations, the villagers are routinely alerted and urged to report any suspicious movements, thereby securing border areas more effectively.
A case has been registered at the Mahendraganj Police Station in South West Garo Hills District in connection with the arrest of seven Bangladeshi nationals.
The detainees have been identified as Angur Hussain Afrib (20), Amir Ali (35) Chand Miah (60), Md. Bukul Mia (32), Mir Jahan (45), Md. Rasel Ali (35), Biblop Miah (35).
Meanwhile, in another separate incident that took place on September 27, ten Bangladeshi nationals who were traveling toward Zikzak in an auto-rickshaw were detained at Boirakupi, Zikzak.
Local authorities and the BSF are working in tandem to enhance border security and stop unauthorized entry. All cases are currently being investigated, with the District Police taking necessary steps to ensure security along the international border.
