Meghalaya: Seven Bangladeshi Infiltrators Nabbed in South West Garo Hills

AMPATI: In a major crackdown, seven Bangladeshi nationals, who illegally infiltrated into Indian territory, were nabbed by the proactive residents of Boldamgre village in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills at around 6 am on Monday.

These illegal immigrants were handed over to the Kalaichar Patrol Post police. Several items, including a Bangladeshi passport, Bangladeshi currency notes, mobile phones, and Bangladeshi SIM cards, were seized from their possession.

Joint operations between the District Police of South West Garo Hills and the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh international border led to the arrest of these Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India through illegal means.