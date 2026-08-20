Meghalaya: Three KSU Leaders sent to 14 day Judicial Custody After Shillong Rally Violence

Guwahati: Today, three leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), arrested following violence during a black-flag bike rally in Shillong, were remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by the District and Sessions Judge.

KSU president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar were arrested late on Wednesday night and taken to Sadar Police Station. Moreover, today morning, they were produced before the court .

The arrests followed clashes, stone-pelting and vandalism reported at several locations across Shillong during the rally. Police said at least 31 vehicles were damaged, while several people were allegedly assaulted and injured. Vehicles registered outside Meghalaya were also targeted, and a government vehicle was reportedly set on fire.

Police sources said the three leaders have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with alleged assaults, damage to public property and other offences.

The KSU had organised the rally to protest the Meghalaya government’s alleged failure to act on a five-point charter of demands submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on 4th August .

The demands include implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, legislation regulating migrant workers, recruitment reforms and action over recruitment-related concerns at NEIGRIHMS. The union has also sought the cancellation of a public hearing for a proposed Shree Cement project and renewed its demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit system in Meghalaya.

Police said the violence violated the conditions imposed for the rally and warned of strict action.