Assam–Meghalaya Phase II Border Talks Only After Demarcation of First Six Sectors: CM Sarma

Correspondent

Shillong: The formal second phase of boundary talks between Assam and Meghalaya is unlikely to commence immediately, with the two states first focusing on completing the demarcation exercise in the six areas of difference covered under the first phase of the border settlement agreement. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the second round of boundary talks between Meghalaya and Assam would be held only after the first six areas are clearly demarcated amicably under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2022.

Speaking on the progress of the interstate boundary resolution process, CM Sarma said the next round of formal discussions would be contingent upon the successful completion of the ongoing survey and border demarcation work in the six sectors resolved during the first phase of talks.

"I think we are discussing, recently we have settled, even if it is temporary, we have settled the dispute in Karbi Anlong sector (bordering Lapangap), and Assam is willing to discuss further, but these are very, very sensitive issue. We are going ahead cautiously," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister noted that the border demarcation exercise in the settled areas is currently underway and should be completed before moving to the next stage of negotiations.

"Now the settled area where we have settled, the border delimitation work is going on. Let us finish that first phase," he said.

Responding to a question on when the second phase of border talks could begin, CM Sarma said the process would depend on the completion of the Survey of India's work in the six sectors covered under the first-phase agreement.

"Now, Survey of India is doing their job as per the agreed principle in six sector (as per agreed and MoU signed in the first phase) so once that sectors are finished, survey of India does their line, we both states laid down our borders amicably then I think last phases can be taken over taken up for discussion," he said.

Assam and Meghalaya had signed a historic MoU in 2022 resolving disputes in six of the 12 identified areas of difference. The remaining six sectors, considered more complex and sensitive, are expected to be taken up during the second phase of negotiations after the ongoing border demarcation exercise is completed and mutually accepted by both states.

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