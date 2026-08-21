Meghalaya: West Jaintia Hills Bans Loose Sale of Petrol and Diesel Amid Agitation

Guwahati: The West Jaintia Hills district administration has prohibited the sale and distribution of petrol and diesel in loose quantities across the district, citing concerns over public safety and the possibility of further escalation of the ongoing agitation.

The District Magistrate issued the order under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with immediate effect. The restriction will remain in force until further orders.

The order was issued a day after a rally organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), amid heightened tensions and concerns over a possible intensification of the agitation.

The restriction has been imposed to protect public safety and property and prevent any untoward incidents. The order prohibits the sale of petrol and diesel in jerry cans, bottles and other containers without proper authorisation.

The administration said the unauthorised sale and storage of petroleum products could pose serious risks, including fire hazards and threats to life and property, while potentially disrupting public order.

The restriction is also in accordance with provisions governing petroleum products under the Petroleum Act, 1934.

Violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the BNS and other applicable laws.

However, diesel supplies for mobile towers and road construction companies will continue under existing orders, subject to applicable regulations.