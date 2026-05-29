Stray cattle menace on Nalbari roads triggers safety concerns and public outrage

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The growing menace of stray cattle roaming freely across major roads, highways, and urban areas of Nalbari district has become a serious cause of concern, triggering fear among pedestrians, motorists, and daily commuters alike. Cattle wandering unattended in the middle of busy roads have turned into a major threat to public safety, with residents alleging administrative negligence despite repeated incidents.

Several road accidents have reportedly occurred across different parts of the district due to stray cattle. Many pedestrians and two-wheeler riders have sustained serious injuries, while fatalities have also allegedly been reported. The risk becomes even greater during nighttime, when cattle suddenly appear on roads, leaving little reaction time for drivers and riders.

Scenes of cattle moving freely on roads throughout the day and night have now become common across Nalbari town and other important routes of the district. The roles of the district administration, municipal authorities, concerned panchayats, and animal welfare groups have come under sharp criticism. Residents claim that despite the issue persisting for years, no concrete or long-term solution has been implemented.

What has further shocked residents is the apparent contradiction between the continuing incidents of cattle theft across the district and the practice of some owners leaving their livestock unattended on public roads. While reports of cattle theft from cowsheds continue to emerge from different parts of Nalbari almost every day, many owners allegedly leave their cattle on roads even during nighttime, raising serious concerns over responsibility and accountability.

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