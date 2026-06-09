Meghalaya’s James Sangma Set to Enter Rajya Sabha Unopposed After No Rivals Step Forward

Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) leader and former state cabinet minister James P. K. Sangma is poised to secure an uncontested entry into the Rajya Sabha as Meghalaya's lone representative, after no rival candidates filed papers to oppose his nomination.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers closed on Monday afternoon, with Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer Malthus S. Sangma confirming that no alternative candidates had entered the fray. Following the completion of formal scrutiny and the passing of the official withdrawal deadline on 11 June, Sangma will be formally declared elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

A Unified Coalition Front

James Sangma, who is the elder brother of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, is contesting the election as the consensus nominee of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 coalition. His candidacy is supported by a unified front of alliance partners, whose representatives accompanied him during the filing process:

National People's Party (NPP)

United Democratic Party (UDP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP)

Independent Legislative Members (MLAs)

He will succeed the incumbent Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, WR Kharlukhi, whose constitutional term is set to expire mid-summer.

Driving the State's Legislative Agenda

Speaking to the press after completing the formalities, Sangma expressed deep gratitude to the alliance leaders for their collective backing. He pledged to be a highly vocal advocate for the state, promising to rigorously pursue core issues that have faced prolonged stagnation.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma stated that the incoming MP would serve as a vital legislative bridge between Shillong and the central government in New Delhi. Among the primary matters slated for the parliamentary agenda are the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the inclusion of the indigenous Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, and strengthening frameworks to monitor illegal immigration.