MDA’s James PK Sangma to file Rajya Sabha nomination papers Monday

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The MDA coalition nominee for the Rajya Sabha election, James PK Sangma, will file his nomination papers on Monday after deferring the submission originally scheduled for Friday as certain documentation formalities are yet to be completed. The development comes as the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), which commands an overwhelming majority in the State Assembly, appears poised to secure the lone Upper House seat with little indication of a serious challenge from the Opposition.

With the Rajya Sabha seat set to fall vacant on June 21, the forthcoming election has attracted considerable political attention. However, the numerical strength of the ruling coalition, which enjoys the support of 51 legislators in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, has fuelled expectations that the election may ultimately be decided without a contest if no Opposition candidate enters the fray before the close of nominations.

Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Malthus S. Sangma, on Friday confirmed that the nomination filing by the National People's Party-sponsored candidate had been postponed owing to pending paperwork.

"The last date for filing of nomination will be on Monday, the 8th of June, and today the NPP-sponsored candidate wanted to file a nomination, but they are yet to prepare some documents; some documents are not yet ready, so they will be coming on Monday," Sangma said. The election is taking place against the backdrop of a fragmented opposition and the dominant position enjoyed by the ruling coalition in the Assembly.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP), which has four legislators in the Assembly, has already announced its candidate for the forthcoming Shillong Lok Sabha by-election but is unlikely to field a nominee for the Rajya Sabha election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), with five MLAs in the Assembly, has also not signalled any intention to enter the contest, and there has been no indication from the party's central leadership regarding participation in the election.

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