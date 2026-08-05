Meghranjani Medhi Sings "Manhue Manhuor Baabe" to Raise Funds for Assam Flood Victims

Guwahati: Award-winning Assamese actor and Kathak dancer Meghranjani Medhi today launched an unique fundraising initiative in London, United Kingdom, to support families affected by the devastating floods in Assam.

Taking to the streets of the British capital, Medhi performed Kathak and sang a heartfelt rendition of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, accompanied by Neil and Indrani. Through the street performances, she appealed to people to contribute towards flood relief efforts, stressing that every donation, regardless of its size, would directly help those impacted by the disaster in her home state.

Sharing the initiative on social media, Medhi said the performances were aimed at raising both funds and awareness about the flood crisis in Assam. She also encouraged members of the public to come forward and support the humanitarian cause.

Expressing her gratitude, Medhi thanked people in London world who paused to watch the performances, offered words of encouragement, and donated generously. She said the overwhelming support reflected the power of compassion and solidarity, adding that every contribution would bring hope and relief to families struggling in the aftermath of the floods.