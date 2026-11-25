Guwahati: Meghalaya will host the fifth edition of the Me'Gong Festival 2026 on 4th December and 5th December, with Jamaican reggae star Shaggy and Bollywood playback singer Mohit Chauhan headlining the event. The festival will take place at Festival Grounds, Rongalgre, in East Garo Hills, bringing together musicians from India and abroad to celebrate music and Meghalaya's cultural heritage.

Shaggy and Mohit Chauhan will headline the fifth edition of the Me'Gong Festival, bringing international reggae and Indian playback music to the two-day event.

The announced lineup also includes Indian rapper King, Arunachal Pradesh-based singer-songwriter Taba Chake and playback singer Shalmali Kholgade.

Sourabhee Debbarma from Tripura and rapper Reble are among the other performers scheduled to appear at the festival.

The diverse lineup will bring together artistes representing different musical styles and regions, alongside the international headliner.

The Me'Gong Festival will take place on December 4 and 5, 2026, at Festival Grounds in Rongalgre, East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The fifth edition will be organised under the theme "One Festival, Countless Experiences".

The theme reflects the festival's focus on combining musical performances with cultural activities, traditional experiences, indigenous art forms and local food.

Alongside its concert lineup, Me'Gong Festival 2026 will feature several attractions highlighting the cultural heritage of the Garo Hills and Meghalaya.

The planned attractions include a Heritage Village and Bitchi Village, offering visitors opportunities to experience traditional cultural activities.

The festival will also feature traditional games, an Artisan Market and a North East Pavilion. Local food stalls will add another dimension to the event, showcasing regional cuisine as part of the wider festival experience.

These attractions are intended to complement the musical performances and give the event a broader cultural focus. Launched in 2021, Me'Gong has developed into a major music and cultural festival in the Garo Hills.

The 2026 edition marks its fifth instalment, continuing its combination of musical performances and cultural programming.

With Shaggy and Mohit Chauhan leading the announced lineup, the festival will feature performers from different parts of India alongside an international music star. The concert will also place traditional activities, indigenous art forms, local cuisine and artisan displays alongside contemporary entertainment.