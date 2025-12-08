Meghalaya: Me’gong Festival concludes with spectacular finale in Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Me’gong Festival 2025 wrapped up in the Garo Hills with one of Northeast India’s biggest musical and cultural celebrations, attracting over 55,000 visitors and reinforcing Meghalaya’s rise as a powerhouse in India’s growing concert economy. With global icons, national stars and dynamic homegrown artistes sharing the same platform, the two-day festival delivered an electrifying showcase that cemented the state’s position as one of the country’s most vibrant cultural destinations.

Day 2 ended on a high-voltage note with British pop sensation Blue, global electronic duo Yellow Claw, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad and Bollywood star Kanika Kapoor setting the Aski Stage ablaze. Antony Costa from the band Blue said, “Garo Hills’ Me’gong Festival is amazing! The crowd was on fire.” Vocalist Simon Webbe, along with Antony Costa, Lee Ryan and Duncan James, told the audience, “Great turnout; thank you everybody; one love to you all! Garo Hills is amazing — a paradise; so good; thank you.” Kapoor delivered a string of her chart-toppers — including Chittiyaan Kalaiyan, Baby Doll, Jawaani Le Doobi and Desi Girl — and shared her delight at performing in Meghalaya for the second time, calling the visitors one of the best audiences she had ever experienced. Kuhad’s soulful numbers such as Saansein and Cold Mess set a mellow and immersive tone before Blue’s nostalgic anthems — One Love, All Rise and Guilty — had thousands singing in unison. Yellow Claw closed the night with an explosive EDM finale that turned the Bolbokgre–Watregre Festival Ground into a vast sea of lights and cheering fans. The Kingfisher Stage, meanwhile, drew huge crowds with performances by Hoi Hoi Makbil, G-Hills Finest, Crack Gang, Rough Road and Nokpante.

Day 1 set the momentum with a star-studded line-up featuring Richard Marx, Neeti Mohan, Julian Marley and Nucleya. Marx delivered classics and unreleased tracks from his upcoming album Afterhours, marking a rare India appearance. Mohan drew massive crowds and left a deep emotional mark with her rendition of Mayabini, a tribute to Zubeen Garg in his birthplace, Tura. Marley brought a powerful reggae set, while Nucleya’s high-energy closing act sealed Day 1 as a spectacle unlike anything the region had seen. The Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP) continued to create transformative opportunities, with seven emerging bands sharing the festival platform with global artistes. Many young performers described it as the biggest stage of their careers.

Beyond music, Me’gong Festival 2025 presented an immersive cultural carnival that drew families and tourists alike. The Great Garo Hills Cook Off showcased indigenous culinary creativity, with MasterChef India Season 8 runner-up Nambie Jessica Marak appearing as a special judge. Visitors thronged the Brew Village, cosplay arena, Miss and Mr Me’gong Contest, craft and food market, VR zone and PRIME Meghalaya entrepreneurial stalls, creating a lively and colourful festival atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on social media, “Richard Marx’s nostalgic songs proved Me’gong Festival was right here waiting for him! We were in awe of his stage presence. Me’gong delivered yet another memorable experience and another epic festival by Meghalaya.” His vision for Meghalaya as a prime destination in India’s concert economy was evident throughout the event, as global artistes now consider the state a natural stop on their India tours. In recent years, festivals including Me’gong, Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival and Winter Tales have strengthened Meghalaya’s cultural landscape, pushing creative industries and tourism to new heights.

