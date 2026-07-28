Meta Apologises After Briefly Removing PM Modi's Facebook Video, Blames Technical Glitch

Guwahati: Meta has apologised after a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official Facebook page was briefly removed from public view, saying the issue was caused by a technical error and not by any intentional action.

The controversy began early Tuesday when users found that the Prime Minister's video was unavailable on Facebook. The video was PM Modi's first direct message to Gen Z during the ongoing CJP-led student protests.

During the brief removal, some users saw a message stating that the post was unavailable in India due to a "legal request", triggering speculation on social media.

According to government sources, the Centre has taken the matter seriously and summoned the global heads of Meta and Instagram to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to explain how the Prime Minister's official video was briefly taken down.

Meta later clarified that the video was removed due to an internal technical glitch and was not linked to any government order or content moderation decision.

The video had received a strong response after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young people on the NEET paper leak issue and the government's response. It crossed 303 million views within 24 hours, making it one of his most-viewed social media posts.

The incident comes at a time when social media platforms are facing increased scrutiny in India over content moderation and compliance with local regulations.

While Meta has apologised for the error, the government is expected to seek a detailed explanation from the company.