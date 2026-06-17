MIFF 2026 Spotlights North-East India’s Diverse Heritage Through Special Film Showcase

Mumbai: The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF 2026) is presenting a specially curated section dedicated to films from India’s North-East, highlighting the region’s cultural diversity, historical narratives, traditional practices, and ecological challenges.

Being held from June 15 to 21, the festival features a collection of short films and documentaries that explore the lives, struggles, identities, and traditions of communities across the eight North-Eastern states. The films, made in languages including Khasi, Assamese, Manipuri, Mizo, Nagamese, Ao, Kokborok, and Bhutia, bring forward stories that reflect the region’s unique heritage.

Among the featured films is “Ka Pateng”, a Khasi short fiction that explores family relationships and unresolved emotions after the death of a mother. The documentary “Lentina Ao – A Light on the Eastern Horizon” captures the inspiring journey of a Naga social worker who dedicated her life to community welfare.

Other highlights include “My Last Face: Flat-Nose”, which documents the cultural traditions of the Reang community of Tripura, and “Shangrila – The Hidden Paradise”, which explores Sikkim’s lesser-known history and identity beyond its scenic landscapes.

The festival also features Assam’s “Teens of 1942”, honouring young freedom fighters, along with “The Healing Priest”, a Mizo film exploring traditional beliefs, and “Manipur Brow Antlered Deer (Sangai)”, which focuses on the conservation of the endangered Sangai deer.

Through these films, MIFF 2026 celebrates the voices of the North-East while showcasing its rich cultural, environmental, and social fabric to audiences worldwide.