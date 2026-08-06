Minister Temjen Imna Along Urges Assam and Nagaland to Work Together on Flood Crisis

Kohima: Amid the ongoing debate over the alleged role of illegal mining in Nagaland in triggering floods in Assam's Upper Assam districts, Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday appealed for cooperation between the two neighbouring states, saying natural disasters should be addressed through joint efforts rather than blame.

Addressing the media, Along said that both Assam and Nagaland have been badly affected by the recent spell of heavy rain and stressed that the focus should remain on helping affected people rather than engaging in accusations.

The Nagaland government has taken note of the concerns raised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed confidence that both state governments are maintaining close coordination to deal with the situation.

Highlighting the impact of the rains on Nagaland, the minister said several parts of the state have witnessed landslides, damaged homes, collapsed bridges, loss of lives and disruption of livelihoods.

Stating that the issue would likely come up during the Nagaland Cabinet meeting, Along said both governments must work together to find solutions rather than hold each other responsible for the disaster.

His remarks came after the Konyak Union and other organisations in Nagaland rejected allegations that mining activities in Mon district had contributed to the floods in Assam.

Responding to those developments, Along urged political leaders to exercise restraint and avoid statements that could create misunderstanding or hurt public sentiments. He said elected representatives have a responsibility to support people during difficult times instead of fuelling tensions.

The minister also reaffirmed Nagaland's commitment to environmental conservation, saying the state continues to promote afforestation and biodiversity protection. He noted that plantation drives are being carried out regularly, while commercial logging remains largely prohibited, with forest resources being used mainly for local livelihood needs.

Along said the state government would continue implementing measures aimed at making Nagaland more resilient to climate change while protecting its forests and natural ecosystems.