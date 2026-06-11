Minister Visits Bongaigaon De-Addiction Awarness Camp, Stresses on Drug-Free Society

Guwahati: Ashwini Ray Sarkar visited the District De-Addiction Centre at Barpara on Thursday and reviewed its ongoing activities aimed at rehabilitating individuals affected by substance abuse.

The de-addiction centre is being operated with the support and cooperation of the Veraldi Rural Development Association under the nationwide Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign) in Bongaigaon. During the visit, the minister interacted with officials and staff members and assessed the facilities and services being provided to those undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

As part of the programme, an awareness camp was also organised to educate people about the harmful effects of drug addiction and the importance of leading a healthy and substance-free life. Participants were informed about the social, economic and health-related consequences of drug abuse, as well as the need for collective efforts to combat the growing menace.

The minister highlighted the significance of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and emphasised the role of awareness, counselling and rehabilitation in creating a drug-free society. He also appreciated the contribution of the Veraldi Rural Development Association in running the centre and supporting individuals on their path to recovery.