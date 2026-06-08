IOCL’s Bongaigaon Refinery Extends CSR Support to Chirang, Kokrajhar

OUIR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant boost to public healthcare in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region, Bongaigaon Refinery, a unit of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) situated at Dhaligaon, Chirang district, on Saturday distributed health sector materials worth approximately Rs.4.60 crore to the districts of Chirang and Kokrajhar under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The distributed items included ambulances, medical diagnostic equipment, vehicles, and cooking gas cylinders for Anganwadi centres.

A formal distribution programme was held at the conference hall of Bongaigaon Refinery, graced by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary as the chief guest. In his address, Mohilary commended the refinery for its exemplary gesture and extended his heartfelt gratitude to executive director and refinery chief Nayan Kumar Baruah. He observed that at a time when both the BTC administration and the Government of Assam are yet to fully realise their goals in the health sector, Bongaigaon Refinery’s generous contribution encompassing ambulances, medical diagnostic instruments, and support for grassroots health workers would bring unprecedented relief to the people of the two districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Nayan Kumar Baruah reaffirmed IOCL’s commitment to community welfare and expressed the refinery’s dedication to supporting the development of the region. BTC’s Executive Member for Health Services Derhasath Basumatary also addressed the gathering, highlighting the impact the contribution would have on last-mile healthcare delivery across Chirang and Kokrajhar.

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