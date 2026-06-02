Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped In Biswanath; Five Accused Arrested

Biswanath, Assam: A shocking and gruesome incident has been reported from Chalia Chapori in Assam's Biswanath district, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to gang rape by five men.

According to the victim's family, the accused has been identified as Jiyabur Islam, Ashikul Ali, Jamil Haque, Saiful Hussain and Jamur Uddin, lured the minor from her home and took her away in a vehicle where the crime was reportedly committed, according to the victim's family. The family also claimed that, later the girl was then left behind in the courtyard of her home.

Following the incident, the family of the victim lodged a formal complaint at Biswanath Chariali Police Station. Acting swiftly, the police rushed in and took all five accused into custody.

The family also claims the minor girl was drugged by the men and was sexually assaulted on several occasions. They also say the victim's mother was hit when she pleaded. The family is demanding justice.

A case has been filed under Section 140(3) and 70(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused were presented before the Biswanath District Judicial Court before which they were remanded in judicial custody.

However, the mother of the victim has called for justice and the severest punishment for the culprits. Expressing her anguish, she called for exemplary action against the accused, including capital punishment.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother has appealed for justice and demanded the strictest possible punishment for those responsible. Expressing her anguish, she called for exemplary action against the accused, including capital punishment.

The police are continuing their investigation of the incident.