Missing Sapekhati Resident Jiten Kurmi Found Dead in Borpam After Four Days

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The body of one Jiten Kurmi, a resident of Sapekhati, who went missing on June 2, was spotted floating in the Borpam channel, which flows near the weekly market of Sapekhati, in the northern part of Sootea on Friday afternoon by the locals. According to information, the family members had registered a missing person case at Sootea PS a few days back. The locals spotted slippers and an umbrella on the bank of the Borpam channel and later spotted the body floating. They immediately informed the Sootea police, after which a team reached the site and recovered the body.

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