Specially-Abled Teen Goes Missing After Reportedly Falling Into Pond in Nalbari

Guwahati: A teenager girl has gone missing after reportedly falling into a pond in the Bamunbari area, Nalbari district. The missing girl has been identified as Regina Begum, daughter of Habibur Rahman and Arifa Begum of Bamunbari. As per her family, she has been untraceable since Sunday evening.

Neighbours and family members said Regina is specially abled, heightening concerns among her family and the community.

After the incident, around 100 villagers gathered at the pond and joined the search efforts. Villagers used mobile phone flashlights and other light sources to search the pond and its surrounding areas in an attempt to locate the teenager.

Teams from Mukalmua and Daulashal police stations, along with police team from the SDRF, reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation. However, the operation was temporarily suspended due to technical difficulties at the site.

Today morning SDRF had resume the search operation. Police and search party continue their efforts to trace the missing girl, and further updates are awaited.