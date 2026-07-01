Nalbari: Body of 35-year-old man found near railway track at Sandha

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A 35-year-old man’s body was found near the railway track at Sandha in Nalbari district on Tuesday morning, triggering concern in the area. The deceased has been identified as Bijit Basumatary, a resident of Dhamdhama.

Preliminary information suggests that he may have been hit by a train during the early hours of the morning. However, it is not yet clear whether the death was the result of a suicide or an accident.

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