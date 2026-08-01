Assam Flood Death Toll Rises to 82, Affected Population Drops Below 2 Lakh

Guwahati: The death toll from the ongoing floods in Assam has increased to 82 after two more people lost their lives. At the same time, the overall flood situation continued to improve with the number of affected people falling below two lakh, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Officials said one of the latest deaths was reported from the Nazira revenue circle in Sivasagar district and the other from Sonari in Charaideo district. The ASDMA said no one was reported missing.

Floods continue to affect 1,92,799 people across five districts: Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Nagaon. A total of 17 revenue circles and 379 villages remain inundated.

Charaideo is the worst-hit district with 77,456 affected people, followed by Sivasagar with 63,492 and Jorhat with 34,067. The latest figures indicate an improvement from the previous day, when more than two lakh people across eight districts were affected.

The state government is operating 54 relief camps, where 12,994 displaced people are taking shelter. Another 26 relief distribution centres are assisting 5,384 people.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing with the support of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies.

According to the ASDMA, floodwaters continue to affect agriculture, with around 15,430 hectares of cropland still submerged. The floods have also damaged houses, roads and other public infrastructure in the affected districts.