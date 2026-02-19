Man allegedly stabs wife to death in Bongaigaon district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A shocking incident of murder took place on Tuesday night at Raghunandanpur in Boitamari under Bongaigaon district, where a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband.

The deceased has been identified as Bijuli Nath. According to sources, her husband, Samarjit Nath, attacked her with a sharp weapon at his rented house and killed her on the spot.

Family members said that earlier in the day, Bijuli had asked her father to bring meat from the market so they could have dinner together at her parental home. However, she did not return home in the evening. When her brother went in search of her, he came to know about the incident at Samarjit's rented residence.

Bijuli and Samarjit had a love marriage around one and a half years ago and were living in a rented house at Raghunandanpur. Samarjit was engaged in the sand and stone business, while Bijuli worked in a private company. Due to marital disputes over the past two months, Bijuli had been staying at her parental home and commuting to her workplace at Maligaon in Boitamari.

