Indian citizen Returns Home Safely After Cross-Border Ordeal

Guwahati: In a major relief for residents living along the Indo-Bangladesh border, an Indian citizen from Assam's Cachar district was safely brought back to India late on 16th June’s night , nearly 11 hours after he was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi nationals from the Kinnarkhal border area.

Ranjit Das, a resident of Chandinagar Part-II village under the Katigorah constituency, was reportedly abducted at around 11 a.m. while cutting grass for cattle feed beyond the border fencing but within Indian territory.

AS Per reports, a group of people allegedly crossed the Surma River by boat from the Bangladesh side and forcibly took Das across the border, triggering concern among local residents.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local residents alerted the Border Security Force, which immediately initiated efforts to secure his release. The BSF reportedly attempted to establish communication with the Border Guard Bangladesh and sought a flag meeting, but received no response initially.

Subsequently, a coordinated effort involving the Government of India, the Government of Assam, Assam Police and the BSF was launched to ensure Das's safe return. After several rounds of discussions and meetings with Bangladeshi authorities, Das was handed over to the BSF near the Bhanga Camp between 10:15 pm and 10:20 pm on Tuesday.

After taking custody of him, Assam Police escorted Das to Kalain MG Model Hospital for a medical examination.

Following his rescue, Das recounted his ordeal, alleging that seven to eight Bangladeshi nationals first crossed the river and physically assaulted him before taking him across the border. He further claimed that he was later surrounded by more than 25 individuals and subjected to additional assault.

Despite the traumatic experience, Das expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Government of Assam, the BSF, Assam Police and local leaders for their swift intervention and efforts to secure his safe return.