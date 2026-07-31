Mizoram Ad Hoc Teachers Suspend Protest After Government Assures Talks on Demands

Guwahati: The Mizoram Government Ad hoc-Aided High School Teachers’ Association (MIGAHTA) on Thursday suspended its eight-day agitation after the state government assured the teachers that their grievances would be placed before the Political Affairs Committee of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement .

The association had been protesting since 21st July against newly drafted rules which it claimed would downgrade the status of ad hoc aided high schools. The teachers were also demanding the full government takeover, or provincialisation, of all ad hoc aided high schools across the state.

MIGAHTA said it had decided to suspend the agitation and would await the ZPM PAC’s decision, along with the subsequent response of the School Education Department, before determining its next course of action. The association has directed its members to resume normal duties at their respective schools from 3rd August .

The decision followed a meeting between MIGAHTA leaders and ZPM vice-president Lalmuanpuia Punte on Wednesday, during which the teachers presented their concerns and demands while the ruling party outlined the government's proposed course of action.

According to a resolution adopted after the meeting, the government assured the association that its demands would be discussed at the next ZPM PAC meeting, scheduled for 12st August. The committee’s decision will then be forwarded to the School Education Department for appropriate action.

The association also urged the government not to issue any notification placing unprovincialised ad hoc high schools under 'Special Category-I', claiming that it had earlier been assured no such notification would be issued before further discussions. It warned that it would resume and intensify its agitation if the government proceeded with the notification in violation of that assurance.

The protest began with a black badge campaign on 21st July and 22nd June, after by a 'No Teaching Day' on 23rd July and 24th July , mass casual leave on 27th July and 28th July , and a peaceful sit-in demonstration on 29th July and 30th July.