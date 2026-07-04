Mizoram CEO Rejects Claims of Foreign Nationals on Voter Rolls After Verification Exercise

Guwahati: The Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Garima Gupta has dismissed allegations that foreign nationals were included in the state's electoral rolls, stating that the recently completed voter verification exercise found no such irregularities and revealed no abnormal increase in the number of voters.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gupta said the exercise commenced on 20th May and concluded on 28th June, with all enumeration forms being fully digitised as part of the process.

She stated that more than 46,000 names were removed from the electoral rolls following a comprehensive verification exercise aimed at ensuring the accuracy of voter records.

The clarification comes amid concerns raised by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent student organisation, which had alleged a 121 per cent increase in the number of voters in Chakma-dominated areas, particularly in southern Mizoram.

Rejecting the allegations, Gupta said the revision exercise had been conducted strictly in accordance with established procedures and that the electoral rolls had undergone thorough scrutiny and verification.

She emphasised that no evidence had emerged to support claims of unusual voter growth or the inclusion of foreign nationals in the electoral database.

The Election Commission has also not reported any irregularities in the revised electoral rolls following the completion of the exercise.

The Special Intensive Revision was undertaken to update and authenticate voter records across the state, ensuring that the electoral rolls remain accurate and transparent ahead of future elections.