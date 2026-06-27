Sonitpur Gears Up for Pulse Polio Drive to Immunise Over 1.49 Lakh Children

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration and the Health Department have finalised extensive preparations for the National Immunisation Day (NID) Pulse Polio Programme, scheduled to be held from June 28 to June 30, with a target of immunising 1,49,045 children below five years of age.

Preparations were reviewed during the second meeting of the District Level Task Force, chaired by Additional District Commissioner (Health) Kuldip Hazarika at the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Tezpur. The meeting was attended by District Immunisation Officer Dr Tutumoni Handique, SDM&HOs, medical officers, NHM officials, block programme managers, and other health functionaries.

Officials informed the meeting that 886 Pulse Polio vaccination booths will be set up across the district. In addition, 30 transit vaccination points and 55 mobile teams have been deployed to ensure that children in remote, underserved, and transit locations are not left out.

The campaign will begin with booth-based vaccination on June 28, followed by door-to-door visits on June 29 and June 30 to vaccinate children who missed the first day. Transit vaccination teams will remain operational throughout the three-day campaign.

Also Read: Assam targets 45 lakh children in Pulse Polio Immunisation drive on June 28