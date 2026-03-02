Mizoram CM Disburses District Catalytic Intervention Plan Fund

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday disbursed the District Catalytic Intervention Plan Fund at the Planning & Programme Implementation Committee Room.
Under the initiative, Rs 1 crore has been allocated to each district to support effective implementation of their respective District Plans.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that although District Planning Committees had been constituted earlier, they lacked dedicated financial backing to execute their plans meaningfully.
“For the first time in Mizoram, we are disbursing Rs 1 crore to each district to fulfil their prioritised projects,” he said.
He emphasised that the government is committed to empowering districts by enabling them to prepare their own development plans and by extending the financial support required for proper execution.
Describing the move as part of the government’s flagship Bana Kaih initiative, Lalduhoma said Deputy Commissioners have been given substantial responsibility, with project proposals prepared under their leadership.
He noted that the success of the fund will depend largely on the commitment and accountability of the Deputy Commissioners.
“This is only the beginning. If the funds are utilised efficiently, further allocations can be considered in the future,” he added.
The Chief Minister formally handed over the funds through bank cheques.
Commissioner (Planning) Pu Vanlaldina Fanai said the move marks the first time that funds have been directly provided to Deputy Commissioners to accelerate district-level development, calling it a progressive step toward strengthening grassroots governance.
The programme was chaired by Secretary (Planning) Pu Lalmalsawma Pachuau, who outlined the broad implementation framework of the Catalytic Plan.
Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Commissioners, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Er. Lalhriatpuia, IAS, thanked the government for the initiative and said district projects would align with the Mizoram District Transformation Programme while adopting convergence with other schemes wherever feasible.
“We are grateful for the government’s support and are fully committed to delivering results,” he said.
The fund has been released under Component 5 (Handholding Scheme) of the Decentralised Plan, with future allocations to depend on performance and effective utilisation.