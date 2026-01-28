Mizoram CM Urges Youth to Embrace Entrepreneurship, Launches Bana Kaih Venture Capital Fund

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday urged young people to see entrepreneurship as a viable and respectable career option, saying it can play a key role in the state’s development.
He was speaking at the National Startup Day – Mizoram Edition, where he launched the Mizoram Bana Kaih Venture Capital Fund and the Startup Readiness Level (SRL) at the Aijal Club.
Addressing a gathering of ministers, officials, entrepreneurs and students, the Chief Minister said Mizoram has never lacked talent or ideas, but many promising ventures failed to grow due to inadequate support systems.
“For years, we have had capable individuals with innovative ideas. What they often lacked was capital, mentorship and a clear pathway to turn ideas into sustainable businesses,” he said.
Highlighting the intent behind the Bana Kaih Venture Capital Fund, Lalduhoma clarified that it is not a grant or charity.
“This fund is an investment built on trust and confidence. It is meant to back entrepreneurs who have the potential to grow, scale up and contribute meaningfully to the economy,” he stated.
The fund will focus on innovation-led, skill-based and technology-driven enterprises.
The Chief Minister stressed that funding alone is not enough to build a strong startup ecosystem.
He also said institutional credibility and structured guidance are equally critical, a gap the Startup Readiness Level seeks to address.
“SRL is not just about maintaining records. It reflects the seriousness, capability and progress of our startups and helps them gain recognition,” he noted.
Through SRL, startups in Mizoram will gain better visibility among investors, banks and larger firms, while policymakers will be able to design more effective schemes based on reliable data. The initiative, he said, will bring greater transparency and trust to the state’s startup ecosystem.
Calling the launch a clear signal of the government’s commitment to youth-led development, Lalduhoma urged collective responsibility.
“I want our young people to believe that entrepreneurship is a dignified and viable career choice. At the same time, all stakeholders must contribute wholeheartedly so that these programmes remain impactful, sustainable and result-oriented,” he added.
The event was attended by Higher & Technical Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana, Commerce & Industries Minister F. Rodingliana, and Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.
The Mizoram Outstanding Entrepreneurs & Startups Award 2026 was also presented on the occasion, with the Ecosystem Enabler Award going to Dr. C. Vanlalramsanga, IES.