Mizoram Joins Assam Cancer Care Network, Expands Cashless Treatment Across Northeast

Guwahati: Assam has taken another significant step towards strengthening healthcare services in the Northeast, with Mizoram partnering with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation to provide cashless cancer treatment for its residents at cancer hospitals across the state.

Sharing the update on social media platform Twitter, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said cancer patients from Mizoram will now be able to receive treatment at Assam Cancer Care Foundation hospitals under the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS) without incurring out-of-pocket expenses.

The latest collaboration comes after similar partnerships with Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, enabling eligible patients from all three states to access specialised cancer care at ACCF facilities in Assam. Patients from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland continue to receive cashless treatment under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana, and the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme respectively.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma described the agreement as another major milestone in Assam's emergence as a leading healthcare hub in the country. He said the initiative reflects the state's commitment to expanding access to quality cancer treatment and strengthening regional healthcare cooperation across the Northeast.

The partnership is expected to improve access to specialised oncology services for patients while reinforcing Assam's growing role as a regional centre for advanced healthcare.