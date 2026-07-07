Mizoram : Major Boost to Tourism as Chaltlang Tourist Lodge Set for 4-Star Transformation

Guwahati: A Concession Agreement for the "Development of Chaltlang Tourist Lodge into a 4-Star or Higher Category Hotel at Aizawl, Mizoram on Design, Build, Finance, Maintain, Operate, Manage & Transfer (DBFMOMT) Basis" was signed today between the Tourism Department, Government of Mizoram, and M/s Hotel Polo Towers Ltd., Shillong, Meghalaya.

The project was initiated by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in collaboration with the Planning & Programme Implementation Department, Government of Mizoram. As part of the initiative, the Government of Mizoram organised a Road Show in Kolkata on 19 February 2024 to promote the redevelopment of Chaltlang Tourist Lodge into a premium hotel under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Invest India also provided extensive support in facilitating the project.

The agreement was signed at the Chief Minister's Office. On behalf of the Government of Mizoram, Mr. Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner & Secretary, Tourism Department, signed the agreement, while Mr. Prashant Gupta, Chief Financial Officer & Whole-time Director, Hotel Polo Towers Ltd., signed on behalf of the company.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Lalrinchhana, Principal Adviser-cum-Additional Secretary, Planning, officials of the Tourism Department, representatives of Hotel Polo Towers Ltd., and Invest India.

Aizawl currently does not have a 4-Star or higher category hotel, and Mizoram is the only state in India without such a facility. Recognising the need to strengthen the State's tourism infrastructure, the Government decided to redevelop Chaltlang Tourist Lodge into a premium hotel. While the project will be implemented by a private concessionaire, ownership of the land will continue to remain with the Government of Mizoram.

The project was processed in accordance with the Mizoram Public Procurement Rules, 2020. Following advertisements published in Vanglaini and The Times of India, an e-tender was floated on the State Procurement Portal on 16 May 2025. Hotel Polo Towers Ltd. was the sole bidder. After detailed evaluation, the bid was found to be fully responsive and technically qualified, leading to the signing of the Concession Agreement.

Under the agreement, Hotel Polo Towers Ltd. will undertake the design, construction, financing, operation, management and maintenance of the hotel on a DBFMOMT basis for an initial concession period of 30 years, with a provision for extension by two additional terms of 10 years each, subject to the terms of the agreement.

The hotel will have a minimum of 60 rooms, with provision for expansion by an additional 40 rooms. It will feature a 24-hour multi-cuisine coffee shop, specialty restaurant, lounge, and an Executive Health Club with gym and spa facilities, and will be developed to standards that can be upgraded to a 5-Star hotel in the future. The project site will be handed over to Hotel Polo Towers Ltd. within 45 days from the date of signing of the agreement.

The Hotel Polo Towers Ltd. is one of the largest hotel groups in Northeast India. The company currently manages nine hotels and has seven more projects under development, including Public-Private Partnership projects with the Governments of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, as well as Indian Railways.

The project is expected to significantly enhance Mizoram's tourism infrastructure by providing world-class hospitality facilities in Aizawl. It is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities for local people, promote tourism, attract investment, and contribute to increased revenue for the State.