DoNER to use new technique to monitor Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region projects

Guwahati: The Ministry of DoNER has decided to use the Program Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT) to monitor the progress of all ongoing projects in the NE states under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE). DoNER has recently asked all NE state governments to submit the PERT chart of all the ongoing projects of PM-DevINE.

PERT, or Program Evaluation and Review Technique, is a project management tool that helps plan and organize tasks within a project. PERT helps estimate project time and cost by breaking down tasks into smaller components and showing how they relate to each other. PERT charts are visual representations of a project’s timeline, and they use nodes, directorial lines, and arrows to show the sequence of activities. PERT charts help project managers identify and address bottlenecks and critical paths, which can help ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.

Recently, a meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of PM-DevINE was held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of the Secretary, DoNER, in the presence of the chief secretaries of states in the NE region and various officials of Union Ministries of Civil Aviation, Finance, Culture, Health & Family Welfare, Power, Tourism, and NITI Aayog, among others.

According to an office memorandum issued by DoNER on November 11, 2024, state governments have been advised to submit the PERT chart of all the ongoing projects of PM-DevINE and to monitor the component-wise progress of the projects in accordance with the PERT Chart. The state governments have also been advised to do regular follow-up with the contractors for early mobilization of machinery and raw material after the award of work.

Through the memorandum, the state governments, in particular Nagaland, were further advised to pose additional and impactful projects in line with the scheme guidelines and within their balance share of indicated outlays under the scheme. The state governments and the implementing agencies (IAs) were also requested to submit the demand proposals as cumulative expenditure progress in not proportionately coming. State governments and IAs were advised to achieve substantial physical progress of their projects by utilizing this working season.

The state governments and the other central agencies may also depute their officers to carry out the inspections of their projects to ensure effective and timely completion.

There are 31 ongoing projects sanctioned by DoNER for the NE states, with an approved cost of Rs 4463.35 crore. Until October 31, the total financial expenditure under PM-DevINE was Rs 426.68 crore.

PM-DevINE is a 100% centrally funded scheme for infrastructure development in the NE states.

