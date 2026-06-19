Mizoram Police Receives Major Fleet Upgrade Under Modernisation Scheme

Aizwal: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has officially flagged off a fleet of 219 new police vehicles, marking a significant step forward for the state’s law enforcement infrastructure. The initiative is funded under the central Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) scheme, totalling ₹43.87 crore.

The vast procurement, costing ₹33.83 crore, effectively addresses a prolonged freeze on vehicle acquisitions that had been in place since 2017. The new fleet introduces a diverse range of transport, including eco-friendly electric scooters, heavy-duty utility vehicles, and specialised prison vans. Notably, three bullet-resistant Toyota Fortuners have been added to secure Z+ category VIPs.

To boost ground-level policing, every one of the state's 44 police stations is guaranteed at least one new light motor vehicle. Remaining assets will be distributed among outposts, traffic units, and armed battalions to improve emergency response times.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma praised the state police department for successfully resolving past technical hurdles that had blocked access to central funds since 2021. He emphasised that this logistical overhaul is vital for upgrading operational readiness and ensuring community safety across Mizoram.