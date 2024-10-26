Mizoram Resident Goes Missing Near Assam Border; Search in Progress

Aizawl: Lalnunmoiya, a 38-year-old man from Mizoram, went missing under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday from near the Frenchnagar-Vairengte locality which is near the Assam-Mizoram interstate border, close to the Cachar district of Assam.

Lalnunmoiya, a resident of Kawngthar in Vairengte, Kolasib district of Mizoram, left home around 9 AM on Wednesday to gather herbs and vegetables in the forested Frenchnagar-Vairengte region, about 55 km from Silchar. However, he failed to return home on Wednesday. His family members reported him missing at the Vairengte police station on Thursday. The family members described Lalnunmoiya as wearing a blue jersey, pants, a cap, and slippers at the time he went missing.

On Friday, family members, along with representatives from the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizoram’s largest non-governmental organization, traveled to Hawaithang in Cachar district, where they spoke with local media, appealing to authorities for assistance in locating Lalnunmoiya.

Members of the YMA have been diligently searching the border areas, including Frenchnagar, Khulicherra, and Shingua, since Wednesday evening but have not yet succeeded in locating him. "The search operation is ongoing," YMA members confirmed. According to sources, police have initiated an investigation based on the missing person’s report, but, as of the latest reports, Lalnunmoiya’s whereabouts remain unknown.