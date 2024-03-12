Mizoram: Teacher Suspended for Leaking Board Exam Questions in Mizoram

MIZORAM : In a shocking revelation, a teacher in Mizoram has been suspended for allegedly posting subject-specific questions in the ongoing Class 10 board exam. The incident, which came to light on Monday (March 11), has prompted swift action by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) and the government authorities.

Education Minister of Mizoram Dr. Vanlalthlana, revealed that complaints about questions appearing in the Social Science topic surfaced on various social media platforms. Investigation revealed that the questions resembled the suggestions made by a teacher of a government-run Mizo high school to some students before the board examination.

The teacher in question who was part of the question paper making team of the supervised separation admitted his misconduct. He admitted suggesting test questions to weak students in a special class for them. Subsequently, MBSE launched an investigation, interviewing key persons including the teacher, MISSTA president, principal of Mizo High School and students suspected to be involved in the misconduct.

Further investigation revealed that standardized questionnaires were not distributed the wisdom greatly, because only a few were distributed numbers during special classes with the students. Consequently, the accused teacher was suspended for his conduct and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with the police.

This glaring incident has sparked outrage among students and their parents, with complaints flooding all across the social media platforms. Mizoram’s top students’ union viz Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), and Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) have all urged the government to probe the matter thoroughly on the subject of social science.

However, it was assured by the minister that all remaining subjects would be scrutinized as scheduled.The government expressed deep regret over the incident and stressed its commitment to maintain the integrity of the examination process. This particular investigation is in progress and those involved in this ongoing dispute are awaiting further developments.