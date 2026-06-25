Monsoon Fury in Arunachal: Manmao–Changlang Highway Caves In, Districts Isolated Amid Flash Floods

Itanagar: A major section of the Manmao–Changlang Highway in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district has collapsed following relentless heavy rainfall, further disrupting connectivity in a state already grappling with flash floods and landslides.

The road caved in between Old Jukhi and New Jukhi, severely affecting vehicular movement along the crucial route. The latest damage comes amid widespread monsoon-related destruction across several districts, where roads, houses and public infrastructure have been hit by extreme weather conditions.

Authorities have intensified rescue and relief operations in the flood-ravaged Keyi Panyor district, where flash floods triggered by torrential rain have caused extensive damage and displacement. The Arunachal Pradesh Department of Civil Aviation, in coordination with the Indian Air Force, has facilitated the deployment of State Disaster Response Force personnel and emergency supplies to affected areas.

Search efforts are continuing for several missing persons, while rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, police and district administration remain on the ground. Meanwhile, landslides have blocked key highway stretches across western Arunachal, disrupting access to multiple districts and hampering transport links.

The Border Roads Organisation and state highway authorities have deployed machinery to clear debris and restore connectivity as rainfall continues across the region.