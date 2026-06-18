Pune Police Arrest Self-Styled Guru and Seven Others Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case and Pee-Drinking Kink!

Mumbai: 'Forced to drink urine, given electric shocks, made to divorce." Pune Police have arrested a self-proclaimed spiritual guru along with seven associates after a woman accused the group of sexually exploiting her by allegedly misleading her with promises of solving her personal and health-related issues.

According to the police, the accused were taken into custody during a raid at a bungalow in the Ubalenagar area of Wagholi after receiving a complaint from the woman. The arrested individuals include the alleged guru and six women who were reportedly associated with him.

The complainant alleged that she came into contact with the accused while seeking help for personal problems. She claimed that the accused gained her confidence by presenting himself as someone with special spiritual abilities and assured her that he could resolve her difficulties through certain practices.

The woman further alleged that she was later manipulated and subjected to physical and emotional abuse over an extended period. She claimed that the group used pressure and intimidation tactics, causing distress and interfering with her personal life.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation. The accused were traced and arrested from the bungalow, and officials are now examining the allegations in detail. Police are also looking into whether other individuals may have been affected by the group.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said further action would be taken based on evidence collected during the probe. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the exploitation of vulnerable people by individuals claiming supernatural or spiritual powers.